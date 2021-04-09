Northern Railways to run 4 Shatabdi, 1 Duranto from April 10 on these routes

Northern railways will run four Shatabdi Specials and one Duranto Express from April 10 to April 15 for the convenience of the passengers, the ministry of railways announced on Thursday.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal informed about the new trains in a tweet. “Four Shatabdi Express and one pair each of Hamsafar and Duronto will begin services between April 10 to April 15. This has been done to provide railway commuters safe and comfortable journey,” the tweet, in Hindi, read.

The special trains that will run during the above period include:

Train no 02013/14: New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi will run daily. 02013 will run from New Delhi daily from April 10 till further notice and 02014 will run daily from Amritsar from April 11 till further advice.

Train no 04051/04052: New Delhi – Daurai Shatabdi Special Express will also run daily. 04051 from New Delhi and 04052 from Daurai will run from April 10 till further advice.

Train no 0405/04054: New Delhi – Amritsar- New Delhi Shatabdi Special Express will run weekly. 04053 from New Delhi and 04054 from Amritsar will run every Thursday from April 15 till further advice.

Train no 02046/02054: Chandigarh-New Delhi- Chandigarh Shatabdi Special Express will run six days a week, except Wednesday. 02046 from Chandigarh and 02045 from New Delhi to run from Saturday till further advice.

Train no 02265/02266: Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duranto Special Express to run three days a week. 02265 from Delhi Sarai Rohilla will run every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from April 11 till further advice and 02266 from Jammu Tawi will run every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from April 12 till further advice.

The ministry also advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety protocol during travel and at railway stations.