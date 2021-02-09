Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected

Parts of north-western India recorded dense to very dense fog on Tuesday with the visibility dropping to zero at Amritsar in Punjab and Delhi’s Palam at 5.30am, the India Meteorological Department said. Ambala and Hisar in Haryana recorded visibility of 25m and 50m. The visibility dropped to 200m in Delhi (Safdarjung), Patiala (Punjab), and Chandigarh.

Dense fog was likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours on Thursday as well.

A fresh feeble western disturbance was also likely to impact Western Himalayas and cause isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday and Thursday.

A gradual rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures was likely in northwest India later in the week.