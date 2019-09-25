Norway keen to enhance cooperation with India in wide range of areas, says new envoy

india

Sep 25, 2019

Norway is keen to enhance cooperation with India in a wide range of areas, including energy, climate change, oceans and global health coverage, the country’s new ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund said on Wednesday.

Speaking after presenting his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Frydenlund said the two countries have strong and deep ties.

“Our cooperation, especially in the fields of the oceans, energy, climate and environment, research and global health is extremely important and growing,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with the government of India so this relationship can gain even further strength and momentum.”

Frydenlund said India’s geopolitical role, large population, long coastline and booming economy make it an “increasingly influential regional and global player, and an important partner for Norway”.

Total India-Norway trade increased from $974.22 million in 2013-14 to $1.12 billion in 2015-16. Around 100 Norwegian companies have a presence in India through joint ventures with Indian partners or through wholly owned subsidiaries in areas such as ship-building, petroleum-related services, marine and sub-sea drilling equipment, hydropower, clean energy, and IT services.

ONGC and Reliance Industries have tie-ups with Norwegian companies in petroleum and energy.

The Norwegian shipping industry had shown interest in the potential and economic viability of building vessels in Indian shipyards. More than 30 ships are in the pipeline, being built or delivered from Indian shipyards on orders from Norwegian owners.

Norwegian investments in India are estimated to be $14 billion, including the State Pension Fund Global’s investments of almost $10 billion. Norwegian businesses have generated at least 15,000 jobs in India.

