‘Not a playground’: Congress MLA evicted from Gujarat assembly for wearing t-shirt

Vimal Chudasama, a member of the Gujarat assembly, was on Monday evicted from the House by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi for turning up in a t-shirt. Chudasama, who is a Congress representative in the assembly, was reprimanded by the Speaker a week ago for a similar offence.

Chudasama, who represents the assembly constituency of Somnath, was reminded by Trivedi on Monday of the warning given to him last week and asked to come back after changing into a proper attire like a shirt, kurta, or a blazer, reported news agency PTI.

Following this, a minor altercation broke out between Chudasama and Trivedi as the Congress leader said since he campaigned for elections in t-shirts it carries the stamp of approval of his voters. He added that questioning it is equivalent to “insulting his voters”. "I sought votes wearing a t-shirt. This t-shirt is a certificate given to me by my voters. You are disrespecting my voters," Chudasama said to the Speaker of the House, reported PTI.

Trivedi disregarded Chudasama’s words and accused him of disrespecting the Speaker. He reminded the MLA that the assembly has its own set of protocols to follow and he has to abide by it. "I don't want to know how you approached your voters. You are disrespecting the Speaker's order. You can't come to the House wearing whatever you want just because you are an MLA. This is not a playground. There are protocols to follow," PTI said quoting Trivedi.

A Congress MLA was also suspended from the Karnataka assembly on March 4 for removing his shirt during a House session, according to a PTI report. BK Sangamesh, the Congress MLA from Bhadravathi, had done it as an act of protest during a discussion on ‘One Nation One Election’.

