e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Not a political fight’: Sanjay Raut hits back at Rajya Sabha MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19

‘Not a political fight’: Sanjay Raut hits back at Rajya Sabha MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19

Pointing towards the number of recoveries in the state, Raut also mentioned that even the WHO has lauded the BMC for bringing the situation in the Dharavi slum under control.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrives at Parliament House to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrives at Parliament House to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at ‘some Rajya Sabha MPs’ who he said had criticised the Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak .

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on day four of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session, he pointed to the number of recoveries in the state. He also remarked that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised efforts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for bringing the situation in Dharavi under control.

“My mother and brother are infected with Covid-19. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra government yesterday,” Raut said in the Upper House.

“I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This isn’t a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people,” Raut further said.

The bhabhi ji ke papad jibe was in reference to union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal ‘s endorsement of ‘Bhabhiji Papad,’ which, he had said, would help create antibodies to combat the deadly virus. However, days later, theminister himself tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country since the early days of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the state’s Covid-19 tally stood at over 1.12 million, of which nearly eight lakh people have recovered.

With a record spike of 97,894 in the last 24 hours, India has thus far recorded a total of over 5.1 million cases of coronavirus.

tags
top news
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In