'Not afraid of even his father': Fadnavis replies to Aaditya Thackeray; ‘Under his nose’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday replied to former minister Aaditya Thackeray's jibe that the Fadnavis-Shinde government was scared of a 32-year-old (Aaditya Thackeray) and said they are not even scared of his father, Uddhav Thackeray. "Under his nose, we formed the government in the state by taking MLAs from his party. He said Mumbai would burn but not a matchstick was burnt," Fadnavis said as the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after days of uproarious proceedings. Read | SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; BJP wants Aaditya Thackeray's narco test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said the government was scared of him, a 32-year-old, and efforts were made to defame him as BJP leaders demanded a narco test on Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian death case. During the Assembly proceeding, Fadnavis announced a Special Investigation Team to reopen the Disha Salian case.

"Never before politics stooped to such low levels. All this is being done to divert the attention from the NIT scam involving the chief minister," Aaditya Thackeray said adding that clearly the government was scared of a 32-year-old. "Never did I see the House work in this manner in the last two-and-a-half years. I have been watching the proceedings of the state legislature and Parliament for the last many years on TV. But I never saw the ruling party protest in this manner in the Well of the House," Aaditya Thackeray said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who also worked for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020 -- a week before Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his room. Both deaths were called suicides while the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is going on. Several BJP leaders, including Nitesh Rane, alleged a link between the two deaths and accused Aaditya Thackeray of being connected in Disha Salian's death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON