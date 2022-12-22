SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; BJP wants Aaditya Thackeray's narco test

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced a Special Investigation Team probe into the death of Disha Salian, who was the manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his residence. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday raised the issue of Disha Salian's death demanding a narco test of former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the case.

Disha Salian’s death: Sena wants Rane to apologise for maligning Aaditya’s image

“The case is already with the Mumbai Police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through an SIT,” BJP leader Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said in the House. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said this should not be viewed from any political angle. Fadnavis said the probe will be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.

Nitesh Rane has been claiming Disha Salian was murdered and on several occasions, he claimed to have evidence in support of his claim. Nitesh Rane said Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai knew everything about the 'murder' and disappeared after her death.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a building. But it is not yet known how she fell off the building. A week later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead.

The Mumbai Police closed the case in 2021 and said no evidence of foul play was found in the case. The investigating officer of the case sent a report to the assistant commissioner of police attaching the post-mortem report, the panchnama, the statements of the family members. There were rumours of Disha Salian being allegedly assaulted before her death which her father dismissed.

