‘Not against his statement’: Congress' Manish Tewari on Kejriwal's notes appeal

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday defended Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to feature images of Hindu Gods Ganesha and Laxmi along with that of Mahatma Gandhi on Indian currency notes. Stating that he is “not against Kejriwal's statements”, the Congress leader said that the AAP supremo is “right” since “Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi have a special place in Indian culture”.

“Indian currency is a reflection of sovereignty. Dr Ambedkar gave constitutional status to that sovereignty. There is flexibility to accommodate Dr Ambedkar, Lord Ganesh-Goddess Laxmi, mythological figures, and even figures from the present in the currency notes,” Tewari told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Tewari had also suggested Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo on a new series of notes. In a tweet, Tewari said one side of the note can bear the image of freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi and the other can carry Dalit leader Dr. Ambedkar's photo.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal asked for Indian currency notes to feature images of Hindu Gods Ganesha and Laxmi along with Mahatma Gandhi's image and said that he will soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the move.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said he got a “strong feeling” while offering prayers during Diwali that if the Indian currency notes have these images, it will help fructify efforts to improve the economy.

“I am not saying that this alone will improve the economy... many other efforts need to be undertaken... but those [efforts] will materialize if we have the blessings of gods and goddesses,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)