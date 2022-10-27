Home / India News / Kejriwal 'most cunning'; BJP, Congress making 'nonsense' argument: Kumar Vishwas

Kejriwal 'most cunning'; BJP, Congress making 'nonsense' argument: Kumar Vishwas

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:54 AM IST

Kumar Vishwas said Kejriwal knows that Akhilesh, Mamata and Nitish Kumar are the contenders for half of the minority votes.

Kejriwal's former aide Kumar Vishwas made a comment on the ongoing debate over Kejriwal's proposal to PM Modi to include the photos of Lakshmi-Ganesh on currency notes.
Kejriwal's former aide Kumar Vishwas made a comment on the ongoing debate over Kejriwal's proposal to PM Modi to include the photos of Lakshmi-Ganesh on currency notes.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, his former aide and the founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at the AAP chief and said the BJP and the Congress are making 'nonsense' argument against the most cunning person of the century. On Wednesday, Kejriwal made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi on currency notes on the other side of the photo of Mahatma Gandhi, which started a major political controversy. Also Read | On Kejriwal's ‘Lakshmi-Ganesha photo' demand, Congress's ‘I am Pakistani’ jibe

"He knows that Akhilesh, Mamata and Nitish Kumar are the contenders of the minority votes. If he can even tap the half of the 82% Hindu vote bank, then the rest of the minority vote will come to him out of their hatred for Modi," Kumar Vishwas tweeted. He also criticised journalists for praising Kejriwal only because of their blind opposition towards Modi. "Brother, he has no regard for father-wife-children-guru-friend and ideals," Kumar Vishwas said.

Also Read: Ex-AAP leader asks PM Modi to ‘sack economic advisors’ in jibe at Kejriwal

Former AAP leader Ashutosh also took a dig at Kejriwal and said his suggestion for economic development will also come in handy to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "Narendra Modi should immediately sack all economic advisors...follow his advice...India will prosper," Ashutosh tweeted.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Kejriwal is trying to outdo the BJP in Hindutva politics. "Kejriwal has certainly found the solution to the falling rupee and the Indian economy," he tweeted.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane tweeted a photoshopped image of a 200 note with a picture of Shivaji and said, 'This is perfect'.

Amid the ongoing debate, Congress leader Manish Tiwari asked why there should not be a photo of Ambedkar on the new series of currency notes. "One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence, Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," the Congress leader tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out