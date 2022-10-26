Ex-AAP leader asks PM Modi to ‘sack economic advisors’ in jibe at Kejriwal

Senior journalist and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh on Wednesday took a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal to the Narendra Modi-led central government to include images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on currency notes.

In a swipe at the AAP national convenor, Ashutosh said it's a “great suggestion” for new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to uplift his country's economy.

“Wow … what a great economic mantra given by @ArvindKejriwal … great suggestion for @RishiSunak to uplift Britain’s economy. @narendramodi should immediately sack all economic advisors .. follow his advice… india Will prosper…” Ashutosh tweeted.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also took a jibe at Kejriwal, describing the AAP leader as a “B team of BJP and RSS”.

"He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," news agency ANI quoted Dikshit as saying.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that AAP leaders have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the past.

"Their (AAP) party leaders, the party's Gujarat state unit president and AAP ministers have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have said many things but they are still in their party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said.

"On one side they abuse Hindu Gods and on the other hand they are coming in poll time saying such things," he said.

Kejriwal has appealed to Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to "improve the economic situation of the country".

"Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be put. "As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

