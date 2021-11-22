Not against MSP, but open-ended procurement a problem: SC panel member Anil Ghanwat

Anil Ghanwat, a member of the the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, said on Monday that he was not against minimum support price, but open-ended procurement was a problem. He said if a law on MSP is made as demanded by protesting farm unions, all farmers would demand MSP on their crops and nobody would be in a position to earn anything out of it.

His statement came in the wake of farm leaders stating the year-old agitation would continue until issues such as legal guarantee for MSP were not resolved.

“We're not against MSP but open-ended procurement is a problem. We require 41 lakh tonnes of grains for buffer stock, but procured 110 lakh tonnes. If MSP law is made, all farmers will demand MSP on their crops and no one will be in a position to earn anything out of that,” Ghanwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The panel member, who had earlier rued over the Narendra Modi government’s decision to repeal the three central farm laws, said he hoped another committee would be formed comprising leaders from the opposition and farming communities.

He said the current government had the will to reform agriculture unlike previous regimes.

“It is very unfortunate that the farm laws were taken back. Farmers were demanding reforms for the last 40 years. This is not a good step. The existing system of agriculture is not enough,” he further said.

