Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Not Amrit Kaal, but 'Mitr Kaal Budget'; Rahul Gandhi says, 'PM doesn't care'

Not Amrit Kaal, but 'Mitr Kaal Budget'; Rahul Gandhi says, 'PM doesn't care'

india news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:15 PM IST

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed Budget 2023 as the first budget of Amrit Kaal and PM Modi too in his address later mentioned Amrit Kaal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played on the words and said it's 'Mitr Kaal Budget'

Rahul Gandhi said Budget 2023 has no roadmap to build India's future. (AFP)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Rahul Gandhi termed Nirmala Sitharaman's Amrit Kaal Budget as 'Mitr Kaal' Budget implying that it will only benefit the rich with nothing for the poor and the unemployed population of the country. As Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 5th Budget on Wednesday in Parliament, she termed it as the first budget of Amrit Kaal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too mentioned Amrit Kaal as he hailed Nirmala Sitharaman's budget which will fulfil the dreams of aspirational India. Playing on the word, Rahul Gandhi turned it into Mitr Kaal and said the budget has no vision to create jobs and no roadmap to build India's future.

Full coverage of Budget 2023

"1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed - yet, PM doesn't Care!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

As this is the last full budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, some populist measures were expected. Nirmala Sitharaman announced major income tax tweaks which will exempt people earning up to 7 lakh a year from income tax in the new tax regime. While this is one of the major announcements of Budget 2023, opposition trashed the Budget speech as an election speech. The Congress said Sitharaman did not even mention the word unemployment, poverty, inequality once in her speech.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
rahul gandhi budget 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP