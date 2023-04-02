‘Not only a message to so-called Khalistanis, but also...’: Jaishankar

Foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said this is not an India that will accept its National Flag pulled down. "We have seen incidents in London, Canada, San Francisco, there's a very small minority, behind that minority there are many interests there is a very small minority but behind the minority, there are many interests. Some interests are of neighbours, all of you know which one..." Jaishankar said. "We are very clear that it is the obligation of the country where these embassies are, where these diplomats are to provide security. After all, we provide security for so many foreign embassies...if they do not provide security, there will be reactions from India. The day when India would take this lightly, I would say, is behind us. This is not an India that will accept its National Flag pulled down," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar commented on the recent incidents of the Indian flag pulled down by pro-Khalistani supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first thing our high commissioner did was to even get a bigger flag and he put it right up there on the building. It was not only a statement to those so-called Khalistanis, but it was also a statement to the British saying that this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it,” Jaishankar said. “In that sense, the idea that there is today a different India, an India which is very responsible and very firm,” Jaishankar added.

The comments came as Jaishankar was interacting in Karnataka when he was asked a question on the recent pro-Khalistani protests in different parts of the world and India's response to it.

After a massive crackdown was launched in Punjab on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh, pro-Khalistani protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in the UK which received instant condemnation from New Delhi. Registering a strong protest, India summoned the senior-most UK diplomat. “An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

'West has bad habit of…'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a meet and greet interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Jaishankar was asked about the foreign country's reaction to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. "I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening," Jaishankar said.

"The second part of the truth - In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.