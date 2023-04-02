Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / EAM Jaishankar interacts with Bengaluru youth at Cubbon park

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 02, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Jaishankar along with Tejasvi Surya spent their time by taking questions from Bengaluru’s youth on topics like India’s foreign policy and G20 summit

Union external affairs minister Jaishankar along with Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya met young lads at Cubbon Park on Sunday morning. Both BJP leaders spent their time by taking questions from Bengaluru’s youth on topics ranging from India’s foreign policy, G20 summit and upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Tejasvi Surya took to social media and wrote, “Bengaluru’s youth, started Sunday with a class on PM @narendramodi’s foreign policy at Cubbon Park. EAM Sri @DrSJaishankar was flooded with wide ranging questions on India’s foreign policy. Modi’s foreign policy is not distant & dry. It’s a hot topic even at public parks.”

The young MP also lauded the youth’s interest in discussing the country’s foreign policy. “The enthusiasm among Bengaluru’s young to understand India’s standing in the world, our leadership role in G20 and PM Modi’s game changing foreign policy is impressive,” Tejaswi Surya added. On Saturday, Union minister Jaishankar attended an event by the Entrepreneurs Organizations in Bengaluru and spoke about prospects in the Indian startup ecosystem. He will head to Hubballi and Belagavi to attend more events in the poll bound state.

Last week, Tejasvi Surya asked Jaishankar about not having an US Consulate in Bengaluru though the city has many US based tech gains operating. In a response to his question, the union minister replied, “If I am a resident of Bengaluru, the question makes a lot of sense. It also makes sense if I am an official of the United States government. But the US Consulate in Bengaluru is a compelling ask and not having one in the city is a no-brainer. Next time when I meet Antony Blinken, I will hammer home the message.”

india bengaluru g20 external affairs minister jaishankar pm modi antony blinken belagavi union minister us consulate karnataka
