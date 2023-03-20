Home / India News / Tricolour incident: Sikh community members protest outside UK mission in Delhi | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2023 05:01 PM IST

On Sunday, a Khalistan supporter pulled down the national flag at the Indian high commission in London.

Expressing their outrage over the incident in which a Khalistan supporter pulled down the Indian tricolour at the country's high commission in London, members of the Sikh community on Monday staged a protest outside the UK mission in Delhi.

Members of Sikh community protesting outside the UK's high commission in Delhi (ANI)
A video shared by news agency ANI showed protestors, who were holding the national flag and banners, being restrained by Delhi Police from entering the UK high commission building.

The protestors also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai' (long live Mother India).

The flag incident in the British capital took place on Sunday, as supporters of Khalistan – a proposed independent nation for Sikhs – staged a protest outside the Indian mission against the crackdown in India on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The pulling down of the tricolour has caused massive outrage in India; immediately after the development came to light, the external affairs ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott to lodge a protest. Alex Ellis, the high commissioner who could not be summoned as he is travelling, took to Twitter to denounce the incdient.

The Indian mission, meanwhile, was undeterred, and has responded with a bigger tricolour.

