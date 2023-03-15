‘Not bhaiya…’: Woman alleges Rapido driver sent inappropriate late-night texts

A Twitter user with the handle - husnpari - shared screenshots of inappropriate messages that she alleged was sent by a Rapido driver with whom she had shared her location via WhatsApp. The tweet shared on Monday has been going viral with many users questioning the safety of women while sharing personal details on ride-hailing apps. Rapido responded to the viral tweet and apologised for the incident. (Representative/file)

According to the screenshots, the man sent a series of texts in Hindi at 1.25 am asking the woman if she was awake. He went on to explain that seeing her profile picture and hearing her voice motivated him to come pick her up. He added that he would have cancelled the ride otherwise as he was in a distant location. The man’s final text translates to ‘...another thing, I am not bhaiyya (brother)’.

Sharing proof of the harassment online, the user wrote: “Shared my location with a captain at rapidobikeapp and this is what I get?”

Taking note of the matter, the Twitter account of Rapido Cares responded to the post asking for the woman’s contact details and ride ID. It added that action will be initiated on priority.

The app’s support page wrote, “Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

In a follow up tweet, the support handle shared that they were unable to get in touch with the user and requested the woman to share the necessary details at the earliest. “We have been relentlessly trying to reach you to get the Ride ID & your registered mobile no. Please understand that these details are required urgently for us to be able to help you.”

In the comment section, many users joined in sharing similar incidents faced while using ride-sharing apps like Rapido. One user wrote, “My gf uses bike cab apps for work commute every day. In Rapido, more often than not the driver sends WhatsApp msgs. Often late in the night with obvious intentions. If the app cannot control the horny drivers at least mask the phone no. like other apps,” he wrote.

“Disgusting. Having used public transport for a long time, I expect nothing better from cabs and autos. We need more women in transport ecosystem,” another user said.

One user claimed that the bike taxi app is ‘no longer safe’.

Another person on Twitter questioned the action taken by Rapido in the incident. “This is absolutely sick, disgusting and horrible! @rapidobikeapp. What are you doing about it?” another user wrote.

