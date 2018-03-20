Not BJP, only God and people behind me: Rajinikanth on his politics

Actor-politician Rajinikanth, who has declared he would follow the philosophy of spiritual politics, on Tuesday said only god and people were behind him and not the BJP.

Talking to reporters in Chennai after finishing a spiritual tour, he also said the state government should put pressure on the Central government to set up the management board for sharing Cauvery river water.

Queried about meeting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders during his spiritual tour and the view that he is backed by that party, Rajinikanth denied that the BJP was supporting him, saying it was “only God and people were behind him”.

On the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that has entered Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, he said the state is secular and the government should provide security to it and prevent any communal flare up.

On his political plans, he said that his next course will be taken after appointing district-level office bearers for his Makkal Mandram party.