The government is not considering any proposal to constitute a dedicated ministry, parliamentary inspection committee or special policy framework for Union Territories, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed Parliament on Tuesday, adding that existing institutional mechanisms are enough. Not considering proposal for a separate ministry for UTs: Centre

The information came in a written response in the Lok Sabha to a set of questions by independent lawmaker Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel, who sought to know whether the government is aware that subjects related to the administration, coordination of development schemes and democratic representation of UTs is currently divided across various ministries, leading to difficulties in policy coordination and effective implementation.

He further asked whether the government proposes to constitute a dedicated ministry or department of “Union Territory Affairs” for effective management of UTs, or a specific parliamentary inspection committee on UTs to monitor administrative functions and ensure accountability, or a special policy framework for regions like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu taking into account their unique geographical and democratic requirement.

“No such proposal for constituting a dedicated ministry, parliamentary inspection committee, special policy framework for Union Territories is under consideration of the government. However, the Parliamentary standing committee on home affairs plays an important role in oversight, advisory and review of the functioning of UTs,” Union minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai said in the written response.

The minister pointed out that the UTs are administered as per the provisions contained in the articles 239 to 241 of part VIII of the Constitution of India.

“Existing institutional mechanisms, including regular inter-ministerial consultations and coordination ensure smooth policy formulation and effective implementation of developmental schemes or programmes in the UTs,” Rai added.