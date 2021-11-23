Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not Delhi, this Bihar city recorded worst AQI in past 24 hrs; southern states continue to see ‘good’ air days. Full list

According to the CPCB bulletin, as many as 27 cities across India recorded ‘good’ category air quality in the past 24 hours. Of them, at least 20 belong to the southern Indian states. 
Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 290 in the ‘poor’ category in the past 24 hours. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bad air quality days are no longer limited to the north Indian states and Union territories as the toxic wind has now engulfed other corners of the country, too. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin, which records the air quality in the previous 24 hours, as many as 11 cities were listed under ‘very poor’ category. Of these, except one from West Bengal, the remaining 10 cities were from Bihar.

The CPCB bulletin may not come as a surprise since a recent report by Switzerland-based climate group, IQAir, named Kolkata and Mumbai, besides Delhi, among the world’s top-10 most-polluted cities.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 290 in the ‘poor’ category. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital on Monday lifted the temporary ban on construction and demolition activities owing to the improvement in the AQI.

Meanwhile, Kolkata that also saw ‘poor’ category air quality recorded an AQI of 229 in the past 24 hours. Mumbai, on the other hand, saw comparatively much better air quality than its metropolitan counterparts with an AQI of 76 in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The southern states, on the other hand, continued to record good air days. Data from the CPCB bulletin revealed that a total of 27 cities or towns recorded ‘good’ category air quality in the past 24 hours, of which, at least 20 belonged to the southern states.

Top 5 cities and towns that recorded best AQIs in the past 24 hours:

1.     Hassan in Karnataka at 19

2.     Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh at 25

3.     Chikkaballapur and Medikeri in Karnataka at 29

4.     Yadgir in Karnataka at 31

5.     Puducherry at 32

Top 5 cities and towns that recorded worst AQIs in the previous 24 hours:

1.     Katihar in Bihar at 386

2.     Purnia in Bihar at 384

3.     Siwan in Bihar at 381

4.     Darbhanga in Bihar at 369

5.     Kishanganj in Bihar at 358

