IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
india news

'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake

"Today he is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress party," Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:28 PM IST

A day after Rahul Gandhi said that the Emergency imposed in the country during late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure was wrong, Haryana Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij on Wednesday said that if the Congress leader has to atone for the imposition of emergency then he should leave the "dictatorial" party.

Also Read | Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran

"It is not enough for Rahul Gandhi to accept that the Emergency imposed by his grandmother in 1975 was a mistake, because anti-democratic and dictatorship thinking is still alive in Congress. Indira Gandhi may not be here but the rest of the leaders who supported the Emergency are still active in the Congress," Vij said in a tweet.

"Today he is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress party," he added.


Rahul, while participating in a webinar organised by US university Cornell on Tuesday, said that the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 was wrong.

"There is a fundamental difference between what happened in the Emergency, which was wrong, and what is happening now. Congress party, at no point, attempted to capture India's constitutional framework. Our design doesn't allow us that. Even if we want to do it, we can't," said the Wayanad MP in interaction with Professor Kaushik Basu.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi had announced a national emergency in view of 'threats to national security'.

During the emergency, opposition leaders were arrested, censorship was imposed, and a ban was announced on grassroots organisations which lasted for a period of 21 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/PTI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Over the last few days, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Bulandshahr, while in Hathras, a man was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardeep Singh Puri being administered first shot of Covid-10 vaccine (twitter.com/HardeepSpuri)
Hardeep Singh Puri being administered first shot of Covid-10 vaccine (twitter.com/HardeepSpuri)
india news

‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife, Lakshmi, received their first dose of the vaccine at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi, the minister informed in a tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under IPC section 302, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000.(Getty Images/Vetta)
Under IPC section 302, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of 10,000.(Getty Images/Vetta)
india news

Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha

PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:15 PM IST
With a sword, Kumbhar had attacked his wife Sanjita Chowdhury, her mother and her niece, who had come to attend conciliation at the premises of the family court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates after emerging victorious during counting day of five bye-elections the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(Photos by Amal KS)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates after emerging victorious during counting day of five bye-elections the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(Photos by Amal KS)
india news

People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The AAP on Wednesday won four out of five civic wards in Delhi bypoll, the Congress won one while the BJP drew blank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The man suspected his wife and daughters of having illicit relationships with outsiders. He would often fight at home. Last night also they had a fight at home,” SSP Singh said, citing the complaint given by the son.(HT File photo)
“The man suspected his wife and daughters of having illicit relationships with outsiders. He would often fight at home. Last night also they had a fight at home,” SSP Singh said, citing the complaint given by the son.(HT File photo)
india news

UP: Man kills wife, two daughters with hammer over suspected illicit relations

PTI, Bulandshahr
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The incident took place in Ambedkarnagar colony in the Shikarpur police station area. The wife was aged around 50 years, while the two daughters who died were aged 20 and 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allegations of leaking of question paper and proxies writing examination in test to recruit agriculture officers in MP have surfaced, reminding people of the Vyapam scam.(Representative photo)
Allegations of leaking of question paper and proxies writing examination in test to recruit agriculture officers in MP have surfaced, reminding people of the Vyapam scam.(Representative photo)
india news

‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
india news

'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"Today he is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress party," Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay High Court directed OTT platform Amazon to take down the movie within 24 hours until the said scene is deleted.(HT Photo)
The Bombay High Court directed OTT platform Amazon to take down the movie within 24 hours until the said scene is deleted.(HT Photo)
india news

Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, various ministers took to Twitter to raise awareness around various issues concerned with wildlife and its conservation.(ANI Photo)
On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, various ministers took to Twitter to raise awareness around various issues concerned with wildlife and its conservation.(ANI Photo)
india news

World Wildlife Day 2021: India seeing steady rise in animal population

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The theme of World Wildlife Day 2021 — Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet — is set in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the Cabinet on Wednesday.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the Cabinet on Wednesday.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
india news

'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST
'Allegation against me is far from the truth,' the minister wrote in his resignation letter, which has been accepted by the chief minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_18_2021_000073B)(PTI)
Mumbai: A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_18_2021_000073B)(PTI)
india news

No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The 24 States and UTs include Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated against Covid-19 at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday(ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated against Covid-19 at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday(ANI)
india news

President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Mayawati also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PIBTvpm ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021** Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the first dose of COVID vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2021_000031B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PIBTvpm ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021** Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the first dose of COVID vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2021_000031B)(PTI)
india news

Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Open cast coal mines at Jharia in Dhanbad.(Representative Photo/HT)
Open cast coal mines at Jharia in Dhanbad.(Representative Photo/HT)
india news

Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose

By Gerard de Souza, Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi/goa
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP