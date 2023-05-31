Reports of 'no evidence' against Brij Bhushan wrong, investigation on: Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday refuted reports which claimed that there has been no adequate evidence against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned Court. It is to clarify that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," the Delhi Police clarified.

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh can't be arrested as the protesting wrestlers have been demanding as there is not sufficient evidence against him in the sexual harassment case, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. "Till now, we have not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. Within 15 days we'll be filing our report in court. It could be in the form of chargesheet or final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim," ANI reported quoting top sources.

The investigating officer can not arrest Brij Bhushan, who is also a six-time BJP MP, as the sections of the POCSO added in the FIR has fewer than seven years imprisonment, the ANI reported. "Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence," it said.

The protest of the top wrestlers of the country escalated on Sunday after the wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police as they were protesting outside the new Parliament building. On Tuesday, the wrestlers announced that they would immerse their medals in Haridwar's Ganga as their demand of Brij Bhushan's arrest was not being met. The wrestlers were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who sought a five-day deadline from the wrestlers.

