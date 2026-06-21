'Not getting development funds, hurt by recent remarks': What Sena UBT MP said on crossover to Shinde's camp

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Sunday explained the reasons behind his exit from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, citing the lack of development funds, difficulties of being in the opposition and recent remarks from Uddhav camp leaders. Uddhav Thackery, Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) with family, attended the wedding of Ravati Sule, daughter of NPC leader Supriya Sule, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20, 2026. (Raju Shinde)

Ashtikar also claimed that he and some other MPs had "not gone anywhere" until June 18 but changed their minds after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to party leader Sanjay Raut.

Coming forward for the first time since rumours of 'Operation Tiger' began swirling, the Hingoli MP confirmed that he had crossed over to the Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Nagesh Patil on why he left Shiv Sena (UBT) In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Ashtikar said he had not compromised on his ideology and "has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another".

Besides citing the lack of development funds, he also underlined the difficulties of being in the opposition, including the inability to get work done for party workers, as key reasons behind his defection.

"I, and some other MPs (of Sena-UBT), had not made any decision until June 18. We had not gone anywhere. However, certain remarks were made against us since Thursday, which made us believe that there is no point in staying here (Sena-UBT)," he said.

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'Not upset with Uddhav, upset with other leaders' Ashtikar clarified that he was not upset with Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut, the most vocal critic of the dissident MPs who had used cuss words against them during a press conference.

"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The ₹5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision," Ashtikar claimed.

He also alleged that despite his best efforts over the last two years, he had failed to secure funds for his Lok Sabha constituency.

"We need funds, and I have taken this step. I will keep working for the people, and I will complete the responsibility assigned to me by the people," he added.

Apparently referring to the Sena (UBT) leadership, Ashtikar said some people might be upset with him, but would eventually understand his position.

"I was left with no option," he added.

Reiterating that he had not compromised on his ideology, Ashtikar said:

"I have not gone anywhere. I just moved from the Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena. People can express their anger, but simultaneously, they should mind their language. I will not push anyone to come with me. But I will stand with them," he added.

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What did Sanjay Raut say? His remarks came after Sanjay Raut warned that rebel MPs would face the wrath of angry Shiv Sena workers through 'Operation Tudwa'.

Ashtikar said Raut was also aware of the "after-effects".

"Though he is a fatherly figure and can reprimand, he should understand that everyone has the capacity to reply in kind. Such incidents can take place once in a while. Even he (Raut) knows the after-effects," he added.

Lok Sabha members Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that their crossover to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was imminent.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has nine Lok Sabha members. Under the anti-defection law, the dissidents can avoid disqualification if at least six MPs switch sides.