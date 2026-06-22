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‘Not given chance to speak’: AIADMK MLAs stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the opposition was denied an opportunity to speak despite repeated requests to highlight public issues.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 12:46 pm IST
ANI |
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The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after claiming that they were not permitted to raise issues during the Zero Hour, which led to a brief disruption in the House proceedings.

The opposition has been pressing for an urgent debate in the Assembly over the incident, citing concerns regarding worker safety and environmental impact in the affected area. (PTI )

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the opposition was denied an opportunity to speak despite repeated requests to highlight public issues.

Also Read| ‘Leadership is not arrogance’: Another AIADMK MLA quits, takes a swipe at EPS

He stated, "In the zero hour today, the Speaker have not allowed us to speak. So we have walked out. We are not given a chance to speak inside the assembly. We asked the speaker to give us a chance to speak on the issues of the public. We are denied the chance to speak."

Further, DMK and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLAs also urged the Speaker to take up the Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak incident for detailed discussion during the ongoing session, seeking accountability and a comprehensive report on the safety lapse.

The opposition has been pressing for an urgent debate in the Assembly over the incident, citing concerns regarding worker safety and environmental impact in the affected area.

 
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