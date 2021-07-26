Not going anywhere, will work for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa on next stint

Outgoing Karnataka chief minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said on Monday there was no question of him leaving the state to serve as a governor elsewhere. Hours after announcing his resignation as the chief minister ending days of speculation, the 78-year-old leader from the Lingayat community said he would continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

He further said there was no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction and he would work under whoever is put at the helm next by the party’s top leadership. “I will give my 100 per cent and so will do my supporters,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A minister in the Karnataka cabinet K Sudhakar said Yediyurappa was only quitting as a chief minister, not active politics. “It was a surprise for me (his resignation). He told me that he may receive a favorable decision from the high command by July 26. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party,” Sudhakar further said.

The outgoing CM said nobody put pressure on him to quit the post. “I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after completion of two years of government. I will work to bring the BJP back in power in the next election. I have not suggested any name of my successor,” he said.

The four-time chief minister put in his papers on the day his government completed two years after coming to power overthrowing the coalition government of the Janata Dal - Secular and Congress.

Stating that he had decided to step down two days ago, Yediyurappa said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah andz BJP chief JP Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. “I also thank the people of Karnataka and my constituency.”