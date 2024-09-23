‘Not guaranteed our govt will return for 4th term’: Nitin Gadkari's playful jibe at ministerial colleague

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Sunday, playfully teased his cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale, saying that he has the ability to hold on to his cabinet post despite changes in governments. Gadkari said that even if NDA doesn't come to power for a fourth term, Athawale will continue to be a minister. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

“It may not be guaranteed that our government will return for a fourth term, but what is definitely guaranteed is that Ramdas Athawale will become a minister,” NDTV quoted the road transport minister as saying. He later clarified that the playful jibe was just a joke, while Athawale was present on stage.

Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale has served as a member of the Union Cabinet three times and has expressed confidence that he will continue as a minister if the BJP returns to power for the fourth time.

Athawale, while addressing the gathering on Sunday, said that his party RPI should get to contest on at least 10 to 12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He said that RPI, a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, will ask for three to four seats in Vidarbha, including north Nagpur, Umred (Nagpur), Umarkhed in Yavatmal and Washim.

“The RPI-A has made a list of 18 probable seats, which it will be sharing with the Mahayuti partners in a few days and expects to get at least 10 to 12 seats in the seat-sharing pact,” he said. He also said that the other parties in the alliance should give 3-4 seats to RPI from their quota.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and RPI.

Athawale had previously claimed that due to the inclusion of Ajit Pawar's NCP in the Mahayuti government, his party did not get any ministerial berth despite a promise for the same.

He also said that RPI was promised two cabinet positions, and multiple district-level roles, which could not happen due to NCP's inclusion in the government.