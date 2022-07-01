‘Not only face but the body…’: Akhilesh Yadav's attack on BJP after SC's remark

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janta Party after the Supreme Court came down hard on suspended spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over comments in the Prophet Mohammed row, tweeting 'not only the face but body should also apologise'. Yadav's comment referred to the top court saying 'she should have apologised to the nation'.

Earlier today the Supreme Court heard a plea by Nupur Sharma that sought to combine all FIRs registered against her in this connection and transfer them to Delhi.

The court, however, in unexpectedly powerful language, criticised the BJP leader, saying 'she and her loose tongue have set the country on fire' and that she needed to apologise.

To this, Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, tweeted: "Not only the face (a reference to Nupur Sharma) but the body (a reference to the BJP) should also apologise and should also be punished for disturbing the unrest and harmony in the country."

Also earlier today AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke up, calling on prime minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement after the SC's comments. "He should understand that suspension is not a punishment. You are not just Nupur Sharma's PM," he declared.

Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed - amid the dispute over Gyanvapi mosque in UP's Varanasi - had triggered a huge row that turned international after countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman registered protests with Indian diplomats.

The Indian government responded saying 'all religions are equally respected in the country'.

The BJP took action against Nupur Sharma, who was suspended, and another leader - Naveen Jindal, who was expelled. The Samajwadi Party had sought stricter action; in a jibe at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav pointed to Dayashankar Singh, who was suspended for remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati but is now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Supreme Court today also held Nupur Sharma responsible for the Udaipur killing.

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal - who backed Nupur Sharma in the Prophet row - was murdered on camera by two Muslim men who said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'.

The accused and others have been arrested but strict curbs are still in place across Udaipur amid heightened tension as opposition parties demand justice. This morning there was a protest march at which saffron flags were waved and some stone-throwing was reported.