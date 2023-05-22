Not only Vinesh, all complainants ready for narco test: Wrestlers to Brij Bhushan

Not only Vinesh Phogat, but all complainants who have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment are ready for the lie detector test, Vinesh Phogat said on Monday after the WFI chief said he is ready to take the Narco test if Vinesh and Bajrang Punia take the same. “He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) took the name of Vinesh and Bajrang. I want to confirm that not only Vinesh and Bajrang, but all complainants are ready for a live lie-detector test so that the entire country sees what he did with the daughters of the country,” Vinesh Phogat said as the protest of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh completes a month on Monday.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh maintained that the protest is politically motivated. (PTI)

Two FIRs have been filed against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh as the wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a month. But apart from the FIRs, no action has been taken, while Delhi police is investigating the allegations. Statements of the complainants have been recorded by the police.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Brij Bhushan said he is ready to undergo a polygraph test if Vineh Phogat and Bajrang Punia agree to take the same with him. "I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me. If both the wrestlers agree for the same, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted in Hindi.

"I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever. Jai Shri Ram," the post read.

"Even after four months, they do not have any audio, video or any other recording to prove allegations against me. Story after story is being told. They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

On Sunday, a Khap mahapanchayat was held which decided that the women supporting the wrestlers' protest will hold a women's panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day PM Modi will inaugurate it.

