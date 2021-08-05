Not planning to introduce vaccine passports, says govt

India is not planning to introduce vaccine passports, the external affairs ministry informed Parliament on Thursday. Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said that the government is in talks with several countries for mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certification.

He said that there is no multilateral protocol related to travel currently for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. “Most countries require a negative COVID-19 report, along with compliance with country-specific Covid protocols. Since some countries have specified their position in regard to vaccines that would exempt travellers from quarantine, India is engaging various nations for the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications,” Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha.

Muraleedharan said that there were multilateral agreements including under the supervision of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding Covid-19 vaccine certificates but no decision has been taken till date. He said India is a part of the ongoing discussions.

Several nations in Europe have accepted Covishield as a valid vaccine paving the way for students to take admissions or resume their studies in those countries.

Covaxin has not yet received approval from several countries as Bharat Biotech tries to get an emergency use approval from WHO.