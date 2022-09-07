'Not third front, but...': Nitish Kumar as he pitches for Opposition unity

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been holding a series of meetings with opposition leaders in what is being seen as his efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 general election, on Wednesday said he is aiming for the “main front” and not the "third front".

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Kumar, who last month snapped ties with the BJP and formed the Bihar government with the RJD, Congress, and other parties, pitched for all opposition parties to come together which he said will be the "main front", not the third front.

Kumar also said he would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she comes back from abroad where she has gone for a medical check-up. He had earlier met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and thanked him for his support in the formation of the government in Bihar.

"Once Sonia Gandhi comes from abroad, I will meet her. If needed, we (opposition leaders) will meet again. Everyone's attitude was positive. We want to be the main front, not the third front. I will continue this work of uniting the Opposition," news agency ANI quoted the Bihar CM as saying.

Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar earlier in the day and asserted that both of them were keen to unite the Opposition for the 2024 polls. Amid buzz that Kumar could emerge as the prime ministerial face of the opposition, the JD(U) leader once again dismissed the speculation saying it can be decided later.

The JD(U) leader said the time was ripe to present an alternative to the BJP which, he alleged, was "not doing anything for the people".

"Both Pawar and I are keen to unite opposition forces who are not with the BJP. A leader of the alliance can be decided later. It is important to come together first," Kumar was quoted as telling reporters after his meeting with the NCP supremo.

Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders during his three-day visit to the national capital after he walked out of the alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

He had on Tuesday met CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD chief OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

(With agency inputs)

