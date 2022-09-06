On Opposition PM face, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's assertive 'no': ‘This is wrong…’

Playing down the buzz over his national role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asserted that he is neither a claimant for the prime minister's post nor desirous of it. Speaking to reporters after meeting CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office, the Janata Dal (United) leader said it is time for the Left parties, Congress and all regional parties to form a united opposition. (Also Read | 'Nitish Ji, no vacancy for PM post': BJP after Bihar CM meets Rahul Gandhi)

"I have had a long association with the CPI-M from my younger days. You all have not seen me, but whenever I used to come to Delhi, I used to come to this office. Today we are again all together. Our entire focus is to unite all Left parties, the regional parties, Congress. This will be a big deal if all of us come together," he said.

When asked about his aspirations for the prime ministerial post, Nitish Kumar said, "This is wrong. I am not a claimant for the post, nor am I desirous of it."

Yechury also dismissed the question of the Opposition's PM candidate, saying the first agenda is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections. He said that Kumar's return to the Opposition fold is a great signal for Indian politics.

"First, the agenda is to unite all parties, not to decide on the PM candidate. When the time comes we will decide the PM candidate and let you all know," he said.

Nitish Kumar is on his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the BJP and shook hands with JD(U)'s rival-turned-ally-turned-rival-turned-ally Rashtriya Janata Dal to retain the chief minister's office. On his first day of the trip, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON