Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Yadav in Delhi; ex-JD(U) leader's message for Oppn

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday continued with his efforts to forge the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and met several leaders, including those from the Left and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Interestingly, Kumar also called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav, who was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for anti-party activities. In March, Sharad Yadav merged his party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on March 20, pitching for unity in Opposition ranks to take on the BJP.

“It is necessary that the opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of the Opposition) than Nitish Kumar,” news agency ANI quoted Sharad Yadav as saying on Tuesday.

Kumar, however, affirmed that he was neither a claimant for the prime minister's post nor desirous of it.

Series of meeting with Opposition leaders

Kumar, who is on his first visit to New Delhi after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA last month, held a series of meetings on the second day of his stay here and asserted that his focus is to bring together all opposition parties.

“It is time for the Left parties, the Congress and all regional parties to come together to form a united opposition,” Kumar told reporters after meeting CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

His meetings came amid speculation that his party was eyeing the leadership role for him in a proposed united front against the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about his aspirations to become prime minister, Kumar said, "This is wrong. I am not a claimant for the post, nor am I desirous of it."

Kumar also met INLD supremo OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to Yechury, Kumar's return to the Opposition fold and his desire to be part of a fight against the BJP is a great signal for Indian politics.

"First, the agenda is to unite all parties, not to decide on the PM candidate. When the time comes we will decide the PM candidate and let you all know," he said.

The JD-U leader also met CPI general secretary D Raja.

During Kumar's meeting with Kejriwal, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present.

"Many thanks to Nitish ji for visiting my residence. Discussion was held on many serious issues related to the country like education, health, 'operation lotus', open horse-trading of MLAs to topple popularly elected governments, and increasing unrestrained corruption, unemployment and corruption for BJP dispensations," Kejriwal tweeted while attacking the saffron party.

Nitish, Tejashwi to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally

Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and several opposition leaders will attend the Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana, party leader Abhay Chautala said.

He said INLD supremo OP Chautala has invited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

(With inputs from PTI)

