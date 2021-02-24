Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost ₹1,000, police chief busts fake news
In the wake of fake news and rumours over Mumbai lockdown doing the rounds on social media, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has recently taken to Twitter to clear the air. The penalty for not wearing a mask in public remains ₹200, and not ₹1,000 as claimed by viral messages.
"Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," he tweeted.
As the state reported a sudden spurt in the number of fresh infections, surveillance in Mumbai has been strengthened. Marshalls have been deployed at Mumbai local rail stations to keep an eye on whether commuters are wearing masks.
Maharashtra Covid-19: Record spike in Amravati, districts impose travel ban
On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation penalised 14,600 people for not wearing masks and collected ₹29 lakh as a penalty. Since March 2020, over 15 lakh have been penalised contributing ₹30.5 crore as penalty.
Several Maharashtra districts have imposed night curfew, weekend lockdown, short-term lockdown as measures to counter the rising number of cases. But no statewide restriction has been put in place. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray earlier said he would observe the Covid-19 situation of the state for a week to 15 days and decide whether the state needs another lockdown. Religious, social and political gatherings have been prohibited in the state from Monday. Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the state's chief secretary to draw up a plan to implement two working shifts at Mantralaya, the government's administrative headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dream of PM Modi': Amit Shah at inauguration of Motera cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s vision to build largest stadium: Shah as Motera stadium renamed after Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Maharashtra Police to place fresh charge sheet on record in Palghar case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha enhances incentive for marrying person with disabilities to ₹2.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: Key points of the order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not wearing masks in Mumbai won't cost ₹1,000, police chief busts fake news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC allows home quarantine for Covid-19 negative family after returning from UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about MHA’s 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox