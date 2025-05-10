NOTAMs: 32 airports to remain shut till May 15 across north, west India

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) early Saturday morning, announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, with immediate effect. The government statement said that it has advised the airlines and flight operators to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. (Arun Mondhe/HT photo)

The airports will remain closed until 5.29 am on May 15. “All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period,” a statement issued by the government said.

The list of airports include- Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

The Delhi airport authorities also issued an advisory statement at 6am on Saturday, which said, “Delhi Airport operations are presently normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as per orders from the Bureau of civil aviation security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security checkpoint processing times may take longer."

“Passengers are advised to --- Stay updated with guidance from their respective airlines, adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations, arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks, cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation, check flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website,” the advisory statement added.

The Delhi airport authorities have “urge all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and refrain from sharing unverified content.”

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work with all stakeholders to maintain a safe and seamless travel experience,” it added.