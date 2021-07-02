Now download Aadhaar card online. Here's how

Aadhaar cardholders can now download the document online anytime from any place after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released a direct link to download it. The Aadhaar card is necessary at all places for multiple transactions and to avail benefits of government schemes. In order to provide the Aadhaar card at the comfort of home, the UIDAI has released the link from where it can be easily downloaded, which will help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

UIDAI has shared the link to download the Aadhaar card through Twitter. As per the tweet, individuals can choose to download 'Regular Aadhaar' that displays the complete Aadhaar number or 'Masked Aadhaar', which shows only the last four digits of the 12 digit unique ID. People can download their Aadhaar card by visiting this website: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. "Download your Aadhaar from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in anytime anywhere. You can choose to download 'Regular Aadhaar' that displays the complete Aadhaar number or 'Masked Aadhaar' which shows only the last four digits," the tweet read.

Also read: Govt extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking: Here is how to do it

After visiting the website, follow these steps to download the Aadhaar card:

On the top of the web page, there are three options to download Aadhaar. The first option is to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number. The second is to enter the enrolment ID and the third is to enter the virtual ID.

The Aadhaar card will be downloaded by entering any of these IDs or the number.

After furnishing the details required on the link, type the characters given in the image and click 'send OTP'. The One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card. After clicking on verify OTP, one will get the Aadhaar number via SMS.

Then enter the OTP received on the mobile number and the Aadhaar card details and the option to download it will appear.

Choose download and save it.

Aadhaar card is downloaded in an e-Aadhaar PDF format. In order to read the document, the laptop or the digital device should have Adobe Acrobat software first to open PDF in the system. Additionally, the e-Aadhaar is password protected before downloading and the individual must have a special password to open it once downloaded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON