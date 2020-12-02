Now, Naga Hoho calls Nagaland Governor’s statement abusive

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:29 IST

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi’s recent statement glorifying the controversial Naga Peoples’ Convention (NPC) and the creation of Nagaland state continued to draw flak from different sections of Nagas.

Close on the heels of condemnation of Ravi’s remarks by the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and the Naga Students’ Federation, the Naga Hoho, an apex tribal body, on Wednesday accused the governor of making an abusive statement.

“We had the notion that Ravi was unlike other interlocutors in the past and had great hope that during his tenure something could be worked out and he had wisely understood the Naga political problem and its history of more than seventy years. We never expected such antagonistic statement from a brilliant, intelligent and self respecting Interlocutor who is supposed to be a harbinger of peace,” the Naga Hoho said in a statement.

It alleged that the governor’s utterances were aimed to create division among the Nagas in line with regional and artificial territory.

Asserting that no governor in the past had resuscitated the 16 point agreement on which Nagaland was formed, the organization asked what prompted him (Ravi) to take keen interest on the contentious issue after 57 years of statehood when the government of India and Naga negotiators are trying to resolve the Naga political issue above the 16 point resolution.

The Naga Hoho also shot a barrage of questions at the governor:

“Why did GoI sign another ceasefire Agreement in 1964 and 1997 if the 16 Point Resolution/proposal is final settlement?” it asked the governor and accused him of being divisive.

“Indeed, Naga political issue belongs to the Naga people alone and not outsiders. Which single entity is claiming the sole franchise over it? Who are the primary stakeholders on Naga issue? Are you not the one who created primary and secondary stakeholders?” the Naga HoHo said .

While a separate Constitution and separate flag that the NSCN (IM) is pushing for becoming sticking points in the Naga peace talks, the Naga Hoho backed the demand.

“The Indian National Flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India, so also Nagas do have our own flag and constitution. Who is talking contrary and peddling preposterous lies? Are you not the one who misinterpreted the Framework Agreement?” it went on to say.

The organisation also said the Naga issue would remain unless an amicable solution is arrived at and a logical conclusion is brought about with sheer political will.