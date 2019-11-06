e-paper
Now, non graduates too can become OSDs to ministers in Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the decision was taken at the request of three ministers who felt the need to relax the rule in order that they can appoint ‘like-minded’ people on their staff as officers on special duty (OSD).

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:54 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced relaxation in the minimum qualification for persons to be eligible to be appointed as ‘officers on special duty’ to various ministers.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced relaxation in the minimum qualification for persons to be eligible to be appointed as ‘officers on special duty’ to various ministers.(PTI)
         

The Goa government has decided to relax the minimum qualification for persons to be eligible to be appointed as ‘officers on special duty’ to various ministers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday.

Announcing the decision which was taken at a cabinet meeting, Sawant said it was done at the request of three ministers -- Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate and Solid Waste Minister Michael Lobo -- who felt the need to relax the rule in order that they can appoint ‘like-minded’ people on their staff as officers on special duty (OSD).

“The qualification was minimum graduate and ministers who wish to appoint staff who do not have the minimum qualification can send us a request and we will consider the request. But a diploma or Std XII will be necessary,” Sawant said.

The opposition Congress responded with cynicism to the decision of the state cabinet.

“When the ministers themselves do not require any qualification is it right to expect that their staff who are expected to be close confidants be qualified? The ministers would want to appoint people whom they can trust, qualifications be damned,” Congress spokesperson Trajano D’Mello said.

Each minister in the Goa government is eligible to two officers on special duty besides other office staff like personal assistants, etc who are paid government salaries and whose contract is coterminous with the minister’s term in office.

