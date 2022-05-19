Now, 2,000 fine if helmet strap untied or BSI mark missing: Check details

In order to control violation of traffic rules and reduce road accident fatalities, the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act has added an instant fine of up to ₹2,000 for two-wheeler riders breaking rules on wearing helmets improperly. These can be imposed regardless of whether the riders are wearing helmets, <i>livehindustan</i> reported.

Fines up to ₹2,000 can be imposed under the following circumstances:

> If you are wearing a helmet but the band/buckle is untied while driving a motorcycle or scooter, you will have to pay a fine of ₹1,000.

> If your helmet does not have BSI (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification you may be charged with a ₹1,000 fine.

> If you violate other traffic rules, such as jumping the red light, you will pay a hefty ₹2,000 fine despite wearing a helmet.

A ₹20,000 will have to be paid if…

Apart from the above-mentioned violations for motorcyclists, you may have to face a huge fine of ₹20,000 for overloading the vehicle. An additional fine of ₹2,000 per tonne will also have to be paid for doing so.

How to know if invoice has been deducted

-Go to https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

-Select 'Check Challan Status'.

-You will get the option of challan number, vehicle number and driving license number (DL).

-Select vehicle number.

-Fill in required information and click on 'get detail'.

-Now the challan status will appear.

How to fill traffic challan online

-Go to https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

-Fill the required details and captcha related to the challan and click on Get Details.

-A new page will open, on which the details of the challan will be given.

-Find the challan you want to pay for.

-Along with the challan, the option of online payment will appear, click on it.

-Fill in the payment related information > Confirm payment. Now your online challan has been filled.

