Now, service providers can check a customer's Covid vaccination status on CoWIN. Here's how

CoWIN, the Centre’s online portal which allows a beneficiary to register and book slots for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), now has a feature which allows anyone to check a person’s vaccination status with the latter’s consent. “Now download the fully/partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) and share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid,” Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To avail this feature, one needs to go to cowin.gov.in, and then click on ‘Share Vaccination Status’ on the top bar or on the ‘Share Your Status’ button. Next, they will have to enter their registered mobile number and full name to get a one-time password (OTP). Then, the 6-digit OTP should be entered within 180 seconds, and, finally, the vaccination status will be displayed on the screen in the form of a ‘shield,’ with ‘Fully Vaccinated’ or ‘Partially Vaccinated’ written on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Want to know your clients' Covid vaccination status? CoWIN gives an option

The status can be shared with friends and followers as well. The ‘shield’ will also appear when an individual logs into his account on the CoWIN platform.

By following the same steps, service providers, too, can verify a person’s vaccination status, though they will need the customer’s mobile number and full name to do so. This feature is especially beneficial for people who may not have their vaccination certificates in digital or paper forms, and, therefore, can request service providers to verify their status by following these steps, if such a record is indeed required.

CoWIN began services on January 16 this year, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced. It is available in the following languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati and Odia. The platform is owned and operated by the Union health ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON