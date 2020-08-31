Now, Uttar Pradesh set to launch 594-km Ganga Expressway

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:23 IST

After giving momentum to the construction of three expressways -- Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur-Link amid the fight against Covid pandemic -- the Uttar Pradesh government is geared up to launch construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has planned to construct the expressway, said to be the dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in 12 packages.

“We have decided to invite international open bids for construction of the expressway. The state government is working to start the construction of the expressway in the current financial year and to open it for public by 2023,” said UPEIDA, CEO, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Yogi had announced construction of Ganga expressway -- connecting Meerut with Prayagraj -- during Kumbh-2019. The project was pending for the last 15 years. Immediately, after the CM’s announcement, the government started work on the state’s longest, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) expressway connecting west UP with east UP immediately, Awasthi said.

The expressway will start from NH-235, near Shankarpur village in Meerut and will end at NH 330 near Soraon in Prayagraj district. The government has sanctioned Rs 37,350 crore for the project of which Rs 9,500 crore will be spent on acquisition of land and Rs 24,091 on the construction works.

The unique aspect of Ganga Expressway is that it will link other expressways in the state through Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Ballia Link Expressway. Once completed, the total network of expressways in Uttar Pradesh will be 1,900 km and provide pace to industrial, agriculture development and draw investments in various sectors, Awasthi said.

The state government has planned to launch a massive plantation drive along the Ganga expressway. “UP is one of the major importers of paper. In the coming years, it will turn into a major supplier of paper and other products,” he said.

The expressway will pass through 12 districts -- Meerut, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjhanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Yogi has asked UPEIDA to consider linking the proposed expressway with Varanasi and facilitate movement of traffic from Haridwar to the expressway. The expressway will give fillip to the tourism and pilgrimage and UPEIDA plans to connect all important tourist and religious spots with the high speed corridor for fast movement of traffic,” Awasthi said.

The chief minister has told UPEIDA that design of the expressway should minimise road accidents. To check road accidents, the expressway will have a 15-metre wide depressed median and raised profile edge lines will be provided on both sides on the main carriageway, which will alert road users and reduce road accidents. Advanced traffic management system will be provided all along the expressway, Awasthi said.

The design speed of the expressway will be 120 kmph whereas travelling speed will be 100 kmph. To check movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway. For public convenience, way-side amenities will be provided, Awasthi said.

All cities, towns, highways and roads on the expressway will be connected with the 19 inter-changes.

The agency hired by UPEIDA -- M/s LN Malviya Infra Projects Private Limited and Infratech Civil Solutions, Bhopal -- is likely to complete the final detailed project report (DPR) by August 31. Details of the land acquisition plan have also been finalised. Once it gets approval by the state cabinet and financial approval, work on the project will commence, he said.

“Along with fighting the Covid pandemic, the state government is pushing the expressway project fast. We have been able to control the spread of the coronavirus infection and maintain the morale of personnel engaged in development projects,” Awasthi said.

A consortium of banks has been formed for construction of Purvnachal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link expressways. UPEIDA will complete all the projects in scheduled time, he said.