Now, Uttarakhand to introduce Bhagavat Gita, Vedas in school curriculum

Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday said his department will include Bhagavat Gita, Ramayana and Vedas in the school curriculum in the state. Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP). Apart from introducing Gita in schools, the history of Uttarakhand will also be taught.

“The National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session. We will be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana and the history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public and consulting the academicians,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Several BJP-ruled states have announced the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in the school educational curriculum. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government said "Shrimad Bhagavad Gita" will be taught as a subject to all students from Classes 9 to 12 in the upcoming session. Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana have also made similar announcements.

Karnataka

Last month, Karnataka's education minister BC Nagesh had said the Gita would be included in students' syllabus as part of “moral science education” in schools starting from the current academic year. Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life,” he had earlier had said

Gujarat

In March, the BJP-led Gujarat government announced in the assembly that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

“For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language,” education minister Jitu Vaghani had said.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also joined the chorus in April and said the state was mulling the introduction of the Bhagavat Gita in colleges in the state. “Bhagavad Gita is a wonderful scripture. I have read Gita since childhood. We are thinking of teaching Bhagavad Gita in the second year of the degree course,” the chief minister said.

