‘Now wait for our…’: AIMIM MP to BJP on renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad

After the Union government on Friday approved the renaming of two Maharashtra cities, Aurangabad and Osmanabad, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel called for a show of strength and asked the residents of Aurangabad to defeat BJP.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal and said the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde-led Maharastra government had passed a resolution to change the names of both cities and sent it to the Centre for its nod on October 20, 2022. The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had also taken the same decision in its last cabinet meeting but Shinde said it had some technical errors which was why his cabinet had to pass it n.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said the state government has "demonstrated" its resolve.

"'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, 'Dharashiv' of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Many thanks to Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Amitbhai Shah!" he said in a tweet.

Reacting to the announcement, Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, “Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad. A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight.”

Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named after a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad. The demand to rename the two cities was first raised in 1988 by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the renaming was a victory of the late Bal Thackeray's stand.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the cabinet's nod on the renaming.

To this, Aurangabad MP said, “Aurangabad is our city. Not your’s Mr CM.”

