NSA Ajit Doval receives Scroll of Honour at National Defence College

Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Doval, an alumnus of NDC, addressed 62nd course on ‘India@2050:Potential & Relevance’ in which he underscored India’s bright future, according to a defence ministry spokesperson.

India's national security advisor Ajit Dova at National Defence College.
ByHT News Desk

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday received Scroll of Honour at National Defence College in New Delhi. During his visit to the defence service training institute, the top security official was received by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant NDC.

Being an alumnus of the NDC, Doval addressed 62nd course on ‘India@2050:Potential & Relevance’ in which he underscored India’s bright future, owing to its growing economy, powerful human capital and role as a provider of geopolitical stability and security, according to a defence ministry spokesperson.

Doval was also recently selected for the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman", one of the two highest civilian awards of the state along with the Uttarakhand Ratna.

Other distinguished people who were selected for the honour include late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' and late Viren Dangwal.

"For the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" award-2022, this year the Government of Uttarakhand has awarded NSA Ajit Kumar Doval, Prasoon Joshi, Late General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), Late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' (posthumous) and Late Viren Dangwal (Posthumous)," informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

nsa ajit doval
