NSA Ajit Doval's message to 'Agniveers': "Have faith in the nation…"

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday sent out a message to youth who want to become 'Agniveers' amid nationwide protests against the government's armed forces recruitment scheme. Speaking to news agency ANI, Doval said, "My message to youth who want to become 'Agniveers' is that be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself."

Doval stressed that 'Agnipath' would not be rolled back, and explained that a change in the armed forces' make-up is necessary if the country wants to prepare for future wars and conflicts.

"The (idea of) war is undergoing a great change. We are going toward contactless wars, and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change," Doval told ANI in an exclusive interview.

On 'Agniveers', Doval said '(they) will never constitute the whole army'. He said those ' who become regulars would undergo intensive training and acquire experience over a period of time.

Doval's comments come as violent protests rock the nation against 'Agnipath'. The government introduced the scheme on June 14 under which recruits - to be called 'Agniveers' - will serve a four-year tour of duty after which 75 percent will be retired without benefits.

On Sunday, top military offiicals from all three branches - Army, Navy and Air Force - also asserted that the scheme won't be rolled back.

Amid the escalating protests, several union ministries have announced reservations for 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces. Some BJP-ruled states - including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka - have promised jobs to 'Agniveers' in their state departments. Haryana has become the latest state to join the BJP-ruled states in promising jobs to Agniveers.