Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval's message to 'Agniveers': "Have faith in the nation…"
india news

NSA Ajit Doval's message to 'Agniveers': "Have faith in the nation…"

Doval's comments come as violent protests rock the nation against 'Agnipath' scheme.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval&nbsp;(ANI)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (ANI)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday sent out a message to youth who want to become 'Agniveers' amid nationwide protests against the government's armed forces recruitment scheme. Speaking to news agency ANI, Doval said, "My message to youth who want to become 'Agniveers' is that be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself."

Doval stressed that 'Agnipath' would not be rolled back, and explained that a change in the armed forces' make-up is necessary if the country wants to prepare for future wars and conflicts.

"The (idea of) war is undergoing a great change. We are going toward contactless wars, and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change," Doval told ANI in an exclusive interview.

On 'Agniveers', Doval said '(they) will never constitute the whole army'. He said those ' who become regulars would undergo intensive training and acquire experience over a period of time.

Also read: Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court

Doval's comments come as violent protests rock the nation against 'Agnipath'. The government introduced the scheme on June 14 under which recruits - to be called 'Agniveers' - will serve a four-year tour of duty after which 75 percent will be retired without benefits.

On Sunday, top military offiicals from all three branches - Army, Navy and Air Force - also asserted that the scheme won't be rolled back.

Amid the escalating protests, several union ministries have announced reservations for 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces. Some BJP-ruled states - including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka - have promised jobs to 'Agniveers' in their state departments. Haryana has become the latest state to join the BJP-ruled states in promising jobs to Agniveers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agnipath scheme nsa ajit doval
agnipath scheme nsa ajit doval
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out