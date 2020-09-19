e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NSA Doval asks citizens to be cautious as financial frauds surge due to dependence on digital payment platforms

NSA Doval asks citizens to be cautious as financial frauds surge due to dependence on digital payment platforms

Financial frauds surged due to dependence on digital payment platforms: NSA Doval

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval said there was an increase of 500 per cent in cyber crimes due to limited awareness and lack of cyber hygiene.
NSA Ajit Doval said there was an increase of 500 per cent in cyber crimes due to limited awareness and lack of cyber hygiene.(PTI)
         

Asking citizens to be cautious while being online, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday financial frauds have seen exponential increase due to greater dependence on digital payment platforms following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the Centre was coming up with the National cyber security Strategy - 2020 which envisions the safe, secured, trusted, resilient and vibrant cyberspace for India’s prosperity.

He was delivering a lecture on Cyber security virtually at the COCONXIII-2020, a data privacy and hacking conference hosted by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association.

According to him, there is a change in the work environment that has been brought upon by the pandemic.

“There is a greater dependence on digital payment platform due to reduced cash handling and greater data sharing is happening online and presence on social media have also increased. While we are able to manage our affairs online to a certain extent, malicious actors also found in it, a new opportunity,” Doval said.

Doval said there was an increase of 500 per cent in cyber crimes due to limited awareness and cyber hygiene.

“Financial frauds have seen exponential increase due to greater dependence on digital payment platforms. The adversaries are tempted to exploit the crisis situation through various misinformation, fake news etc. The huge cyber data floating in the cyber space is a gold mine for extracting information that can undermine the privacy of our citizens..,” Doval said.

He cautioned citizens while being online and said a responsible approach should be there while using internet.

The NSA complimented the state government and the Kerala police for the initiative.

Inaugurating the conference, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said with the increased reliance on the internet becoming a permanent feature of people’s lives due to COVID- 19, citizens need to be extra cautious while being online.

This edition of the conference was on the virtual platform this year due to the pandemic scenario .

“Various types of cyber crimes are happening in our country and it’s high time that we take proper precautions against such crimes...,” Khan said.

Senior police officials, including state police chief Loknath Behera, participated on the first day of the two-day conference.

tags
top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In