NSA Doval discusses Ukraine war and its fallout with his Dutch counterpart

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, the security and foreign policy advisor to the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in New Delhi.

Both the top security advisors had intense discussions on wide range of bilateral issues and global developments including the situation in Ukraine.

During the meeting, NSA Doval and his Dutch counterpart discussed the recent geopolitical events in their respective regions. Both the officials underlined the importance of India and The Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest.

The two also agreed to strengthen further the partnership between the two countries by expanding ongoing defense, security and counter- terrorism cooperation. They agreed to stay in close touch.

At the peak of the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte over the situation in Ukraine. He had briefed the Dutch premier about the evacuation carried out to rescue the Indians and also about India's humanitarian relief to the war-hit country.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands. President Ram Nath Kovind is embarking on a state visit to The Netherlands from April 4 to 7 on the invitation of the king and queen of the country.

