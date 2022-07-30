NSA Doval leads interfaith harmony meet with Sufi clerics

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday will hold an inter-faith meeting as part of the Narendra Modi government's outreach to maintain inter-faith harmony.

The inter-faith conference will be attended by religious heads from different faiths. Sufi saints will also attend this conference during which a resolution for peace, unity and harmony will be passed.

Hazrath Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, the chairperson of the All India Sufi SajjadaNasheen Council will be the key attendee at the conference.

The inter-faith conference is an outreach by the BJP-ruled government to defuse religious tensions in wake of the controversy over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks and the extreme reaction from a section of Barelvi Muslims.



The country witnessed killings as a fallout of the Nupur Sharma controversy with a tailor Kanhaiya Lal being beheaded by two Muslim youths in Udaipur, who even filmed the act and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the ISIS-styled killing.



A similar hate killing took place in Maharashtra's Amravati where a pharmacist named Umesh Kolhe was hacked to death. The central agency is also probing the killing.



It is not the first time when Doval is holding an inter-faith meet with religious leaders. Back in 2019, he had met religious leaders after the Ayodhya verdict.

