NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India next week, to co-chair iCET review with Ajit Doval

NEW DELHI: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to India next week for a review of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and talks on bilateral ties ahead of the inauguration of the next administration led by president-elect Donald Trump. FILE PHOTO: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on October 1 (REUTERS)

This is expected to be the last formal interaction between the Indian side and the outgoing Joe Biden administration, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Thursday. Sullivan’s visit to India on January 6-7 has not yet been formally announced by the two sides.

The people said Sullivan and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, will co-chair the meeting to review progress under the iCET, which marks the pinnacle of joint efforts to develop advanced military hardware, set standards for emerging technologies, and bolster collaboration in developing the next generation of chips and telecommunications.

This will be the third round of talks on the iCET since the initiative was launched in January 2023. Sullivan had also travelled to India for the second meeting on the iCET in June 2024, when the two sides agreed on the next steps in their strategic technology partnership and pledged to remove long-standing barriers to strategic trade.

Sullivan is also expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people said. He will also deliver a lecture on the theme of “The United States and India: Building a shared future” in New Delhi on January 6.

The visit comes a little more than a week after Jaishankar met Sullivan in the US on December 27. Jaishankar also met Michael Waltz, nominated by Trump for the post of national security advisor.