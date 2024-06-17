NSAs Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan talk advanced materials and tech in iCET dialogue

United States' National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is on a two-day official visit to New Delhi, met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today. Jake Sullivan meeting with NSA Ajit Doval.

Jake Sullivan is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and industry leaders.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The two NSAs have regular consultations on bilateral, regional and global issues. The current visit continues their high-level engagement on the robust and multi-faceted agenda of the India-US global strategic partnership.

Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo on 24 May 2022, the two NSAs have driven a concerted effort to engage in identified areas of collaboration in diverse domains of new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, AI, Quantum Computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

In subsequent meetings, the two sides have included new areas within the iCET framework, including biotechnology, critical minerals and rare earths processing technologies, digital connectivity and digital public infrastructure and advanced materials. The ongoing visit gives the NSAs an opportunity to review the progress and set new priorities and deliverables for iCET.

Also read: PM Modi, Biden talk ties, global good in a brief encounter at summit

During the day, the NSAs will discuss bilateral issues and review the India- US partnership on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They will also chair the first annual review of iCET with an inter-departmental delegation from both countries. Tomorrow (18 June), the NSAs will address participants at an India- US iCET Roundtable with Industry CEOs, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

NSA Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar earlier today. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His visit marks the resumption of India-US bilateral engagement after Narendra Modi became the prime minister of India for the third time.

This comes days after PM Modi met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

While western and Chinese media are trying to nix the India-US bilateral relationship by deliberately raking up the alleged life attempt on US based proscribed Khalistani terrorist G S Pannun, the G-7 interaction between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden has made it clear that the ties are as deep as before.

According to G7 interlocutors, both PM Modi and President Biden are clearly interested in taking the relationship forward amidst the threat of an expansionist China in the Indo-Pacific.