NSCN-IM leaders among potential Pegasus spyware targets

Key members of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), which has been in talks with the government, were among those allegedly targeted by Israeli spyware Pegasus between 2017 and 2019, news portal The Wire reported.

The portal is part of a consortium of global media organisations that investigated the alleged targeting of politicians, journalists, and constitutional authorities.

Atem Vashum, Apam Muivah, Anthony Ningkhan Shimray, Phunthing Shimrang and N Kitovi Zhimomi were listed as potential Pegasus targets worldwide, reported The Wire. There was no immediate response from NSCN-IM.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM in 2015 years after the two sides announced a ceasefire agreement in 1997. A conglomeration of seven different Naga groups signed an “agreed position” with the Centre in 2017 for ending the insurgency in Nagaland.

Also Read | All members of newly formed Bodo militant outfit in Assam likely to surrender

R N Ravi, the Centre’s interlocutor for the talks, set a deadline to conclude the negotiations by October 2019. NSCN-IM has been upset over Ravi’s attempt to “distort” the agreement and has sought a new interlocutor.

Ravi, who is also Nagaland governor, repeatedly claimed that talks have concluded. But the NSCN-IM in March 2021 said that the talks teams were back on the table and negotiations were progressing.

The Centre is believed to have proposed a peace deal, but the NSCN-IM has refused to accept it. NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution are said to have delayed the conclusion of the talks, which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nagaland has formed a committee comprising all the 60 members of the state assembly and the two Members of Parliament to push for and facilitate expedited talks. The panel has held meetings this week.