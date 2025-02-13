Menu Explore
NSDC to set up 50 new future skills centres, 10 international academies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 10:14 PM IST

NSDC has established 21 future skills centres in higher education institutions (HEIs) to enhance technological infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Thursday announced 50 new future skills centres and 10 international academies as part of the expansion of its skilling footprint across India and advanced skill development and training programs.

NSDC chief executive officer Ved Mani Tiwari said the number of industry-aligned programmes will increase to more than 300 (X/NSDC India)
NSDC has established 21 future skills centres in higher education institutions (HEIs) to enhance technological infrastructure and expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

On February 6, Union minister of state (MoS) for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated the first NSDC International Academy in Greater Noida which will provide specialised training aligned with global skill demands.

Addressing a Press conference, NSDC chief executive officer Ved Mani Tiwari said the number of industry-aligned programmes will increase to more than 300, covering 12 major emerging technologies.

Tiwari added said that 11 premium institutions have partnered to launch 17 micro-credential programmes, awarding over 75,000 credits and training over 5,000 candidates.

“Looking forward, NSDC plans to collaborate with 15 premium institutions, introduce over 30 micro-credential programs, and award around 1,80,000 credits, further enhancing access to quality education and skill development,” he added.

